Greetings, readers. It’s been a bit since my last post. I’ve been fighting off a bug, but also trying to finish up some bigger projects, including my forthcoming book and new editions of both Rise of the Warrior Cop and The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist.

I’m also finishing up a long series on the outrageous conviction, death sentence, 30-year-imprisonment, exoneration, and now possible re-prosecution of Chris Duncan in Louisiana. It’s a story I’ve been covering on and off for 20 years.

Duncan was convicted in 1998 of the rape and murder of 2-year-old Haley Oliveaux, his girlfriend’s daughter. He was convicted primarily due to the testimony of Steven Hayne and Michael West, two forensic charlatans that were the subject of our Cadaver King book. In 2009, I broke the story about a video West took of his exam of Oliveaux in which he clearly uses a dental mold of Duncan’s teeth to create the bite marks on the little girl’s body that were later used to convict Duncan.

It took another 15 years, but Duncan was finally exonerated and released from prison last year. But the current district attorney in Monroe, Louisiana has, inexplicably, vowed to prosecute Duncan again.

The series should be ready soon. It’s horrific and heartbreaking story.

But in the meantime, here’s a 12-minute overview of Duncan’s case I worked on with NBC News that aired last week:

Reader mail

In my last post, I argued that if they retake Congress, Democrats should create a cause of action to sue not just federal law enforcement officials, but also policymakers like Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and other political appointees who make decisions and give orders that predictable result in clear violations of Constitutional rights. Somewhat more controversially, I also suggested that Congress make that cause of action retroactive. One reader was not happy with me.

I was very disturbed to read your latest piece advocating for retroactively punitive laws. The concept is abhorrent, and an affront to the very idea of a "nation of laws." While the actions and policies of the people you would have these laws target are equally abhorrent, that in no way excuses entertaining the possibility of what you are suggesting.



Pointing out that the SCOTUS has created precedents that may allow such retroactively punitive laws is hypocritical, at best. The SCOTUS has quite a history of embracing concepts that are not only unconstitutional, but just plain wrong as well. This is clearly one of those cases.



I have been reading your material since your early days writing The Agitator blog, and I have long admired your tenacious pursuit of justice, both in specific cases, and as a concept in general. You have been an outstanding journalistic leader in pointing out bad laws and the bad SCOTUS precedents that have allowed those laws to exist. To see you now advocating for bad laws, and citing bad SCOTUS precedent as supporting the idea, is extremely disappointing.



I completely agree with your premise that any policy-makers who clearly flout the laws and the Constitution should not be allowed to get away with their actions and not suffer serious repercussions. But enacting retroactively punitive laws is not a legitimate way to go about making that happen.



I think eliminating the possibility of future policy-makers getting off scot-free is the best we can hope for, and a great many very significant changes will have to be made for that to become a reality.

The Constitution prohibits ex post fact laws because it’s inherently unfair and unjust to impose criminal penalties on someone for something that wasn’t a crime at the time they did it. You can’t require people to abide by laws that aren’t yet laws.

What Miller, Homan, Trump, immigration officers, and countless others in this administration are doing is entirely different. They are knowingly and willingly violating the Constitutional rights of undocumented immigrants, legal residents, and U.S. citizens under existing law. They are not only violating the Constitution on a near-daily basis, they’re inflicting real harm and injury on people, up to and including death. These are crimes. They were crimes at the time they were committed, they’re crimes now, and they’ll be crimes tomorrow.

The problem is that there is no reliable way to hold the people who committed these crimes accountable. Trump has promised a blanket pardon for criminal liability, and the Supreme Court has made it all but impossible to sue any member of the federal government. All three branches of government have completely abdicated their duty to uphold the Constitutional rights of the people Trump is targeting. I am not suggesting that Congress create new crimes. I’m suggesting they create a remedy for the people harmed by this administration’s previous and ongoing actions that are already illegal.

It’s true that I also think such a law should not exclude punitive damages. Just to be clear, punitive damages are monetary damages that go beyond compensation for pain and suffering, lost income, and generally making a victim whole. The entire reason we allow for punitive damages in civil law is to serve as a deterrent for especially harmful, egregious, and reckless behavior. I can’t imagine behavior more harmful, egregious, and reckless than the violence, terror, and death that this administration has rained down on Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, and immigrant communities all over the country. And I can’t imagine any two groups of people more in need of a deterrent to such behavior than (1) the armed federal law enforcement officers who are entrusted with the power to detain, arrest, injure, and kill, and (2) the most powerful people who make policy decisions for the most powerful government in the world.

What I’m reading:

Video

This Chris Hayes dissection of the rampant anti-Muslim bigotry taking over the Republican Party is searing. But be sure to watch to the end, when he talks about how a far-right, Christian nationalist, anti-Muslim, Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Congress just lost by 20 points in a Michigan primary.

“That’s great!” you’re thinking. “What’s the problem?” Well, he lost to a guy named Tom Smith, who raised less than $2,000, and who actually tried to drop out of the race.

“Still great!” you’re thinking. “Where’s the ugly bigotry?” Well, it turns out that the name of the guy who by every measure should have won this race is Amir Hassan. And the MAGA faithful wouldn’t stand for it.

Photo

The Grand Tetons

Dogs

Oscar and Fiona. My wife took the first two shots.