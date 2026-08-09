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Robert C. Parker's avatar
Robert C. Parker
12h

I agree that there should be a plan to prosecute those people in this administration for the crimes they committed. I believe there should be a plan to close all the loopholes these people have exploited. This is not “retribution”. This is justice. We need some as soon as possible.

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J. J. Ramsey's avatar
J. J. Ramsey
17h

I hope the second shot of your dogs isn't as scary as it looks. Was that them playing?

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