The Watch

The Watch

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DrBDH
Jul 20

How about Blue state AGs arrest and indict these fascists, from Miller, Homan and Mullin on down for crimes committed by ICE in their jurisdictions?

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Kasumii
Jul 20

I’m only halfway through this article but wanted to say Hell Yes!!! to your recommendations for holding all these criminals legally accountable, from the traitor trump on down the line. Had our government been doing that all along with zero allowance for rich pukes or politician’s buddies we wouldn’t be where we are now.

Excellent piece Mr Radley. Thanks for all you do in bringing these injustices to light.

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