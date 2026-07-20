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Suing Stephen Miller
It's time to put everyone from Stephen Miller and Tom Homan to the most recent ICE hire on notice: a reckoning is coming
Jul 20
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Radley Balko
2,417
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A guide to racism in the criminal justice system
A repository of studies, surveys, and reports on the disparate ways white, Black, and Latino people are treated by police, prosecutors, courts, and…
Jul 8
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Radley Balko
111
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The unremitting fire
Our 250-year struggle is real, difficult, and as necessary as ever
Jul 4
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Radley Balko
173
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June 2026
How The Free Press spun Trump's cruelty toward migrants as a heroic campaign to "save" kids
As Bari Weiss guts CBS News -- and sets her sights on CNN -- the publication she founded continues to sanitize this administration's worst abuses
Jun 25
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Radley Balko
138
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How Bari Weiss's Free Press laundered MAGA talking points about refugees
As Weiss rebuilds CBS News and 60 Minutes in her own image, her flagship publication continues to whitewash some of Trump's cruelest policies
Jun 5
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Radley Balko
186
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May 2026
You can't hide your lying ICE: The covered-up killing of Ruben Ray Martinez
It took nearly a year for the public to learn that a DHS officer killed a Latino man and U.S. citizen -- and that federal officers lied about how it…
May 29
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Radley Balko
131
44
You can't hide your lying ICE: The shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis
A Minneapolis prosecutor charges an ICE agent, exposing how DHS shamelessly lied after its officers shot an immigrant, tear gassed two kids, and put a…
May 22
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Radley Balko
146
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Truth, power, and honest journalism
Garry Tan, the CEO of venture capital firm Y Combinator, accused me of unethical reporting. This is my response.
May 15
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Radley Balko
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April 2026
A conversation with Dawn Deaner, a public defender running for judge
The longtime Nashville public defender discusses what she's learned from 20 years in the trenches, what needs to change, and what she would do on the…
Apr 26
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Radley Balko
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Why would ChatGPT "confess" to a crime it didn't commit?
An experiment with AI underscores the perils of police deception and the Reid technique
Apr 24
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Radley Balko
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You can't hide your lying ICE: The harassment of Francisco Longoria
Federal immigration officers racially profiled a man, fired at his truck, raided his home at 4 am, and arrested him. Then they lied about it all -- both…
Apr 8
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Radley Balko
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March 2026
You can't hide your lying ICE
Documenting DHS lies about ICE and Border Patrol abuses: The illegal raid on ChongLy Scott Thao
Mar 28
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Radley Balko
200
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© 2026 Radley Balko
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