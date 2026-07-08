Back in 2018, when I was with the Washington Post, I put together a collection of academic studies, media reports and investigations, and other resources on racism in the criminal justice system. The idea, which the paper supported at the time, was to post all of this data in one place and keep it updated as a one-stop resource and repository.

In the years since, I’ve heard from academics, journalists, policymakers, and teachers who have relied on the collection in their research, reporting, and class assignments. I’ve also received requests to take it out from behind the paywall.

I was never able to convince the Post to do that. And unfortunately, the Post’s Opinion section is a much different place now. The list hasn’t been updated since before I left more than three years ago, and I doubt the current leadership has much interest in doing so. There’s also the current political environment. The Trump administration has not only cut off federal funding for precisely this sort of research, they’re attempting to intimidate nonprofits and universities into ceasing to fund it as well. That makes it all the more important to make it easy to access.

So I’m going to reproduce it here at The Watch. I’ve updated it with research since 2020, the last time I updated at the Post. I also plan to update it a few times per year as new research and studies come out.

A few notes:

First, the main question you tend to get when pointing to this kind of research is whether it factors in the difference in crime rates between Black, white and Latino people. The answer is that many of them do. Some don’t. And in some cases, it isn’t all that relevant. Most will say so in the executive summary, and I’ve included this information when it seems relevant.

Second, you’ll notice that this post is inconsistent about capitalizing “white” and “Black.” My general policy is to follow the AP Style Guide, which capitalizes “Black” and “Latino,” but not “white.” But when quoting directly from studies, I’ve kept the capitalization used in the original quoted material.

Third, this list isn’t comprehensive. I’m not sure that would be possible. I’ve tried to select studies that have been covered in the press, generated discussion in the academic community, and that have been frequently cited by other academics. lk

Finally, this is obviously a big undertaking — and an ongoing one. I would be surprised if I haven’t overlooked something. So if you know of any relevant work that I’ve missed, if you’re aware of credible criticism of any of these studies that you think should be included, or if you think I’ve mischaracterized the findings of any of these studies, feel free to let me know in the comments section — or to email me.

I once participated in a debate on racism in policing in which my opponent said it was insulting to Black police officers to suggest that they’d work in a profession that discriminated against Black people. That argument falls apart when you speak with actual Black police officers. I’ve spoken to a lot of them over the years, and they’re typically the first to tell you that systemic racism in law enforcement is rampant. Most stay in the profession in part because they want to change that.

There’s also a running joke in law enforcement about racial profiling: It never happens . . . and it works. Conservatives often say that Black and Latino people are stopped, searched, and pulled over because they live in areas that have higher rates of crime. One problem with that argument is that it can be self-fulfilling. Particularly with gun and drug crimes, communities with more aggressive policing tend to produce more crimes in part because law enforcement polices them more aggressively.

Moreover, stop-and-frisk data consistently show that less than five percent of those encounters produce any evidence of a crime. So 95 percent-plus of people are getting stopped and searched solely because of the neighborhood they live in, or because they belong to a group that statistically commits some crimes at a higher rate. That ought to bother us. Multiple studies have shown similar outcomes with traffic stops. Black and brown people are more likely to be pulled over and more likely to be searched, even though they’re as or even less likely to be found with illicit drugs or guns.

Here’s the body of work on race and policing:

Stop-and-frisk data from New York City through 2024 shows that while stop-and-frisks increased under Mayor Eric Adams, they were still down by 97 percent since 2014, and other than during pandemic, when some types of crime went up all over the country, crime in the city has continued to drop, and is now at near-record lows. The new figures also show that stops still disproportionately target Black and Latino people, and that most people stopped are innocent, though that figure (69 percent) is down from the height of stop-and-frisk, when 85-90 percent were innocent.

A fascinating 2024 study from Cornell compared the racial composition of drivers who had been cited with traffic cameras to drivers pulled over by police. The study accounted for the racial makeup of the surrounding community and of people on the road where the citations and stops took place. The authors found that while automated cameras ticketed Black motorists roughly in proportion to their makeup of motorists in the area of the camera, police pulled Black motorists over at a higher rate. This was true regardless of where the Black motorists lived.

A 2024 DOJ report on policing in Lexington, Mississippi, found that the town was essentially funded on the backs of Black residents, while those who couldn’t pay were sent to a debtors’ prison. The report found that while black people made up 79 percent of the town, they paid 98 percent of the fines and fees that fund the department. In 2023, “Black people were 17.6 times more likely to be arrested by LPD than white people were.” A former officer told the authors that, “most Black people in Lexington lack resources to challenge the police’s authority. White people, on the other hand, are more likely to have both resources and connections that insulate them from law enforcement.” The report also found that “LPD routinely retaliates against people who criticize the police, both by arresting them and by punishing them with force. Even the court offers little check on the police, since LPD fails to ensure that people are promptly brought before the court after their arrest, and the City fails to consistently provide adequate counsel to poor people accused of crimes.”

A 2025 study commissioned by the Chicago Police Department found that officers disproportionately used force against Black and Latino residents even when accounting for those groups’ higher rate of criminal offenses.

A 2024 survey found that about half of Black respondents in Boston reported at least one incident of police harassment, versus 33 percent of white residents, 28 percent of AAPI residents, and 22 percent of Latino residents.

A 2024 Bureau of Justice Statistics survey found that while overall contact with police among all people dropped between 2008 and 2022, “Black people continued to face higher rates of enforcement actions, police misconduct, and use of force despite relatively similar rates of contact with police.”

A thorough 2023 study found that police in Long Beach, California spent three out of every four hours on duty making traffic stops, and that people of color were much more likely to be stopped than white people. The study also found that Black people were three times more likely to be searched, and that Black and multiracial people were several times more likely to be targeted with pretextual stops and stops that did not result in a citation (suggesting stops where police were pulling people over on a hunch). The study also found that while police tended to focus more time on stops in parts of the city overrepresented by non-white people, the racial disparities existed in every district in the city.

A 2024 study of police brutality in Chicago found that after a “racially charged” incident (white officer, Black suspect), the immediate community experiences “a 2.1% increase in total crime in the month following the event,” which is about five times larger than the increase following non-racially charged incidents of brutality. The study also found that racially charged incidents brought a short-term increase in arrest rates in the immediate community. The author found no evidence of “de-policing” following these incidents.

A 2024 study of traffic stops in 16 jurisdictions found that police were more likely to conduct non-safety stops (stops that were not because of a traffic infraction) on Black drivers than white drivers. Police were three times more likely to search white drivers after a non-safety stop than after a safety stop, but seven times more likely to search Black and Latino drivers. The rate at which police found contraband after such searches was similar between white drivers (19.5 percent) and Black and Latino drivers (21.3 percent). Police were also more likely to use force on Black and Latino drivers than on white drivers during non-safety stops.

A 2023 review of traffic stops in New Jersey between 2009 and 2021 found that Black drivers were 9 percent more likely than white drivers to be pulled over, 90 percent more likely to be searched, and 130 percent more likely to have forced used against them by police. The respective numbers for Latino drivers were 16 percent, 46 percent, and 28 percent. Among those searched, Black and Latino drivers were both less likely to be found with contraband.

An analysis of 4.7 million vehicle and pedestrian stops by 539 California law enforcement agencies found that Black people were stopped 126 percent more frequently than would be expected given their representation in the population. Latino people were stopped 44 percent more frequently.

A 2023 study used the geolocation data from the smart phones of police in 23 major U.S. cities. It found that police spend far more time patrolling Black neighborhoods than other neighborhoods with similar crime rates and similar socioeconomic demographics.

A study of stops by the 15 largest police agencies in California between 2019 and 2023 — 8 police departments, 6 sheriff’s departments, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) — found that policing reforms in the mid-2010s and after George Floyd that restricted non-enforcement stops had reduced the number of searches of motorists and pedestrians. The study also found that while reducing discretionary stops did narrow the racial disparities when it comes to stops and searches between white and Black and Latino people, those disparities were still significant.

A 2023 Sentencing Project report found that more aggressive policing and more policing in general did not reduce the racial disparity in crime victimization. The report also found that Black people continue to be arrested for drug offenses at twice the rate of white people, despite similar rates of use, and are more likely to be searched during traffic stops, despite being less likely to be in possession of contraband.

A survey of people who had interactions with police in 2020 found that Black people were 2.5 times more likely than white people to report that police used excessive force, and about 50 percent more likely to be stopped by police without a subsequent citation (pretextual stops). Black people were also significantly more likely to experience every category of coercive police action, including shouting, swearing, threat of force, handcuffing, punching/kicking/grabbing, and the use of a police weapon.

A New York Times examination after the death of George Floyd found that while black people make up 19 percent of the Minneapolis population and 9 percent of its police, they were on the receiving end of 58 percent of the city’s police use-of-force incidents.

A massive study published in May 2020 of 95 million traffic stops by 56 police agencies between 2011 and 2018 found that while black people were much more likely to be pulled over than white people, the disparity lessens at night, when police are less able to distinguish the race of the driver. The study also found that blacks were more likely to be searched after a stop, though whites were more likely to be found with illicit drugs. The darker the sky, the less pronounced the disparity between white and black motorists. The study also found that in states that had legalized marijuana, the racial disparity narrowed but was still significant.

An August 2019 study published by the National Academy of Sciences based on police-shooting databases found that between 2013 and 2018, black men were about 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police, and that black men have a 1-in-1,000 chance of dying at the hands of police. Black women were 1.4 times more likely to be killed than white women. Latino men were 1.3 to 1.4 times more likely to be killed than white men. Latino women were between 12 percent and 23 percent less likely to be killed than white women.

A 2019 study of 11,000 police stops over about four weeks in the District found that while black people make up 46 percent of the city’s population, they accounted for 70 percent of police stops, and 86 percent of stops that didn’t involve traffic enforcement.

An October 2019 report in the Los Angeles Times found that during traffic stops, “24% of black drivers and passengers were searched, compared with 16% of Latinos and 5% of whites.” The same study also found that police were slightly more likely to find drugs, weapons or other contraband among whites.

A 2019 study of police stops in Cincinnati found that black motorists were 30 percent more likely to be pulled over than white motorists. Black motorists also comprised 76 percent of arrests following a traffic stop despite making up 43 percent of the city’s population. It’s worth noting, again, that multiple studies have shown that searches of white motorists are slightly more likely to turn up contraband than searches of black motorists.

A 2020 report by the Austin Office of Police Oversight, Office of Innovation and Equity Office found that blacks and Latinos were more likely than whites to be stopped, searched and arrested despite similar “hit rates” for illicit drugs among those groups.

Another study found that in surrounding Travis County, Tex., blacks comprised about 30 percent of police arrests for possession of less than a gram of an illicit drug from 2017 to 2018, despite making up only 9 percent of the county’s population, and that surveys consistently show that blacks and whites use illegal drugs at about the same rate.

A 2019 study of the Columbus, Ohio, police department found that while black people make up 28 percent of the city’s population, about half of the use-of-force incidents by city police were against black residents.

A 2019 study of policing in Charleston, S.C., found that 61 percent of use-of-force incidents were against black people, who make up about 22 percent of the city’s population. The study did find that the level of force used did not significantly vary by race. White officers were more likely to be involved in a use-of-force incident than black officers. Black people also filed 63 percent of complaints against police. The study also found that black motorists were pulled over at a higher rate than would be predicted based on their involvement in traffic accidents.

A 2019 study in Portland, Ore., found that black motorists and pedestrians were much more likely to be stopped, receive tickets and be arrested for drug possession than white pedestrians and motorists.

A 2019 survey of traffic tickets in Indianapolis and its suburbs found that in the city, black drivers received 1.5 tickets for every white driver. In the suburban town of Fishers, the disparity grew to 4.5 tickets, and in the wealthy suburb of Carmel, black motorists received 18 tickets for every ticket issued to a white motorist.

A 2020 study commissioned by the Charlottesville city council found significant racial disparities in the city and surrounding county’s criminal justice systems in five key areas: “seriousness of charges brought, the number of companion charges, bail-bond release decisions, the length of stay awaiting trial, and guilty outcomes.” In the city, black men were 8.5 percent of the population, but comprised more than half the arrests. In the county, black men were 4.4 percent of the population, but comprised 37.6 percent of arrests.

A 2020 report on 1.8 million police stops by the eight largest law enforcement agencies in California found that blacks were stopped at a rate 2.5 times higher than the per capita rate of whites. The report also found that black people were far more likely to be stopped for “reasonable suspicion” (as opposed to actually breaking a law) and were three times more likely than any other group to be searched, even though searches of white people were more likely to turn up contraband.

A 2019 report in the Intercept found that blacks in South Bend, Ind., were 4.3 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana possession.

A study of 542,000 traffic stops in Connecticut in 2017 found that the racial disparity in stops had narrowed from previous years. But it also found that blacks were more likely to be searched after stops for registration, license, seatbelt and cellphone violations. The study found that about 19 percent of searches of black motorists turned up contraband, vs. 29 percent of the searches of white motorists.

A study of police activity between 2012 and 2016 in Springfield, Mo., commissioned by the city’s police chief, found “substantial disparities in the rate at which African-Americans were stopped, and that the disparities increased, from 2012 to 2016 in Springfield. Some of this disparity is attributable to the fact that African-Americans are stopped for investigative purposes than would be predicted given their overall proportion of stops.” The report also found that “when African-Americans are stopped they are more likely to be searched and arrested than would be predicted given their proportion of stops and searches,” and that “it does not appear that the disparity in searches for African-Americans is attributable to a greater propensity to be in possession of contraband.”

A 2019 report from Burlington, Vt., found that black drivers were slightly more likely than white drivers to be pulled over, but six times more likely to be searched. The report did find that the racial disparities were shrinking, and that since the legalization of marijuana, stops and searches of all drivers had dropped significantly.

In their book “Suspect Citizens,” Frank R. Baumgartner, Derek A. Epp and Kelsey Shoub reviewed 20 million traffic stops. In an interview with The Post, they shared what they found: “Blacks are almost twice as likely to be pulled over as whites — even though whites drive more on average,” “blacks are more likely to be searched following a stop,” and “just by getting in a car, a black driver has about twice the odds of being pulled over, and about four times the odds of being searched.” They found that blacks were more likely to be searched despite the fact they’re less likely to be found with contraband as a result of those searches.

In March of 2019, researchers compiled and analyzed data from more than 100 million traffic stops in the United States. What they found: Police were more likely to pull over black drivers. The researchers were able to confirm racial bias by measuring daytime stops against nighttime stops, when darkness would make it more difficult to ascertain a driver’s race. As with previous studies, they also found that black and Latino drivers are more likely to be searched for contraband — even though white drivers are consistently more likely to be found with contraband. They also found that legalization of marijuana in Colorado and Washington has caused fewer drivers to be searched during a stop, but that it did not alter the increased frequency with which black and Latino drivers are searched.

A 2014 telephone study of urban men found that “participants who reported more police contact also reported more trauma and anxiety symptoms, associations tied to how many stops they reported, the intrusiveness of the encounters, and their perceptions of police fairness,” and that “overall, the burden of police contact in each of these cities falls predominantly on young Black and Latino males.”

Though blacks make up just under 12 percent of the population in Texas, according to a database kept by the Texas Justice Initiative, they comprise 29 percent of deaths in police custody since 2005, and 27 percent of civilians shot by police officers. Hispanics were underrepresented in both categories.

A 2013 Justice Department study found that black and Latino drivers are more likely to be searched once they have been pulled over. About 2 percent of white motorists were searched, vs. 6 percent of black drivers and 7 percent of Latinos.

In 2015, the Charleston Post and Courier looked at incidents in which police stopped motorists but didn’t issue a citation. These are sometimes called “pretext stops,” because they suggest that the officer was profiling the motorist as a possible drug courier or suspected the motorist of other crimes. The paper found that after adjusting for population, blacks in nearly every part of the state were significantly more likely to be the subject of such stops.

A 2017 study of 4.5 million traffic stops by the 100 largest police departments in North Carolina found that blacks and Latinos were more likely to be searched than whites (5.4 percent, 4.1 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively), even though searches of white motorists were more likely than the others to turn up contraband (whites: 32 percent, blacks: 29 percent, Latinos: 19 percent).

According to the Justice Department, between 2012 and 2014, black people in Ferguson, Mo., accounted for 85 percent of vehicle stops, 90 percent of citations and 93 percent of arrests, despite comprising 67 percent of the population. Blacks were more than twice as likely as whites to be searched after traffic stops, even though they proved to be 26 percent less likely to be in possession of illegal drugs or weapons. Between 2011 and 2013, blacks also received 95 percent of jaywalking tickets and 94 percent of tickets for “failure to comply.” The Justice Department also found that the racial discrepancy for speeding tickets increased dramatically when researchers looked at tickets based on only an officer’s word vs. tickets based on objective evidence, such as radar. Black people facing similar low-level charges as white people were 68 percent less likely to see those charges dismissed in court. More than 90 percent of the arrest warrants stemming from failure to pay/failure to appear were issued for black people.

These figures are similar to others throughout St. Louis County. For example, in the town of Florissant, 71 percent of the motorists pulled over by police in 2013 were black. Blacks make up 27 percent of the town at the time (they now make up 33 percent). Blacks were also twice as likely to be searched after a stop, even though white motorists were more likely to be found with contraband.

After a series of post-Ferguson reforms, between 2014 and 2023, court revenue in St. Louis County “declined by 80.9 percent, ticket issuance declined by 55 percent, and warrant issuance declined by 37.6 percent.” But in one worrying trend, arrest warrants shot back up by an incredible 3,330 percent in 2023.

A study of “investigatory” traffic stops — that is, stops that did not result in a citation — by police in Kansas City found that blacks were 2.7 times more likely to be pulled over in an investigatory stop, and five times more likely to be searched.

A 2018 study of traffic stops in Vermont found that black drivers are up to four times more likely than white drivers to be searched during a traffic stop, even though white drivers are 30 to 50 percent more likely to be found with contraband.

A study of 237,000 traffic stops in Rhode Island in 2016 found that blacks comprised 11 percent of those stopped, significantly higher than their 6.5 percent share of the population at large. The study also found that blacks were more likely to be pulled over during the day, when the race of a driver is more easily ascertained.

A study of traffic stops in Connecticut in 2013 and 2014 found that blacks made up 13.5 percent of police stops — again, significantly higher than the black population at large (9.9 percent). This study also found that minority drivers were more likely to be pulled over during daylight hours.

A study of about 260,000 traffic stops in San Diego between 2014 and 2015 found that police were more likely to search black and Latino drivers than white drivers, even though they were more likely to find contraband on white drivers.

A 2016 review of traffic stops in Bloomfield, N.J., found that though the city is 60 percent white and non-Hispanic, 78 percent of ticketed motorists were black or Hispanic. The study also found that police disproportionately stopped drivers around the city’s southern border, which it shares with towns and cities with larger minority populations.

A study of stop-and-frisk incidents in Boston between 2007 and 2010 that did not result in a citation or arrest found that 63 percent of such stops were of black people. Blacks made up 24 percent of the city’s population. Incredibly, 97.5 percent of these encounters resulted in no arrest or seizure of contraband.

A 2015 county-level study of police shootings from 2011 to 2014 found “a significant bias in the killing of unarmed black Americans relative to unarmed white Americans, in that the probability of being black, unarmed, and shot by police is about 3.49 times the probability of being white, unarmed, and shot by police on average.” The study also found “no relationship between county-level racial bias in police shootings and crime rates (even race-specific crime rates), meaning that the racial bias observed in police shootings in this data set is not explainable as a response to local-level crime rates.”

A 2015 statistical analysis of police shootings from 2011 to 2014 found that the racial disparity in police shootings of black people could not be explained by higher crime rates in majority-black communities.

A 2018 Post investigation found that murders of white people are more likely to be solved than murders of black people. There’s also a strong correlation between areas that are black-majority and low-income and the areas with the lowest clearance rate for homicides.

Similarly, a study published in June 2018 reviewed every reported homicide between 1976 and 2009 and found that “homicides with white victims are significantly more likely to be ‘cleared’ by the arrest of a suspect than are homicides with minority victims.”

Another ACLU study, this time on the use of stop-and-frisk in Milwaukee between 2010 and 2017, found that in nearly half of the more than 700,000 such stops, the police failed to demonstrate reasonable suspicion as required by the Constitution. The study found that between pedestrian stops and traffic stops, black people were six times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people, and that less than 1 percent of those searches turned up any contraband. Here again, while black and Latino drivers were more likely to be searched, they were 20 percent less likely to be in possession of any contraband.

Going back to 2002, data show that when New York City was implementing its stop-and-frisk policy, white people generally made up only about 10 percent of such stops, despite making up about 45 percent of the city. Black and Latino people made up more than 80 percent of the stops, despite making up just over half the city population. Consistently, between 85 and 90 percent of such stops produced no arrest, citation or evidence of criminal activity. Fewer than 1 percent of stops produced a gun, the alleged reason for the policy.

Between 2012 and 2014, the Los Angeles Police Department received more than 1,350 citizen complaints of racial profiling. The department didn’t uphold a single complaint.

A 2016 report found that between 2011 and 2015, black drivers in Nashville’s Davidson County were pulled over at a rate of 1,122 stops per 1,000 drivers — so on average, more than once per black driver. Black drivers were also searched at twice the rate of white drivers, though — as in other jurisdictions — searches of white drivers were more likely to turn up contraband.

A 2017 study of interactions between officers and citizens taken from footage captured by police-officer body cameras found that “officers speak with consistently less respect toward black versus white community members, even after controlling for the race of the officer, the severity of the infraction, the location of the stop, and the outcome of the stop.”

An NAACP survey of citizen complaints against police officers in North Charleston, S.C., between 2006 and 2016 found that complaints by white citizens were about two-thirds more likely to be sustained than complaints filed by black citizens. When the complainant alleged excessive force, white complaints were sustained seven times more often than black complaints.