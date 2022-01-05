The Watch
Reporting and commentary on civil liberties and the criminal justice system. Plus other stuff.
By Radley Balko
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“Radley Balko's coverage of the criminal justice system has has been an outsized inspiration on why I do what I do for a living.”...”
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