The Watch

The Watch

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Andy Davis's avatar
Andy Davis
Apr 10, 2025

Anyone else need to re-read the title to make sure it was actually satire?

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Sandra Joy's avatar
Sandra Joy
Apr 10, 2025

It would be funny if it weren't so believable! (though I just finished watching the premiere of the final season of The Handmaid's Tale, so I'm a little shook!) Great satire, Radley! :)

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