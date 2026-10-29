The Watch Podcast, Episode 2: An interview with Scott Colom

I first became aware of Scott Colom in 2015, when he ran a longshot campaign to knock off longtime Mississippi District Attorney Forrest Allgood.

Allgood was one of the most aggressive prosecutors in the country. I had written about him often, because he frequently used the services of disgraced forensic witnesses Steven Hayne and Michael West. Allgood is now responsible for four of Mississippi’s six death row exonerations, and has prosecuted six capital cases that resulted in exoneration.

Colom really came out of nowhere. This was before anyone thought someone running on criminal justice reform could win a DA’s election. But then Colom did win, and became his district’s first Black district attorney. He was then reelected — twice.

Now Colom is seeking to become Mississippi’s first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction. When he first announced, few gave him a chance in a state Trump won by 22 points in 2024. But Colom has been polling within about five points of incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Even Republicans are getting worried, which is why Trump rallied in the state this week.

The race is close in part because voters have soured on MAGA and the Republican Party. But it’s also because Colom happens to terrific candidate, regardless of politics.

Mississippi is 40 percent Black, so its elections tend to be closer than other deep red states. For Colom to win, he’ll need a good night for Democrats, high turnout among Black voters, and unmotivated Republicans. That’s a lot to ask, and a win would still be a major upset.

But Colom has done it before.