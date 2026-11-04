The Watch

The Watch

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Kasumii's avatar
Kasumii
1d

Superbly said!! Thank you. Send a copy to Jeffries, Schumer and Obama for already attempting to roll over on legal accountability!

Let's add a few Supreme Court justices to the impeach list. After all, they did their damndest to help trump overthrow our government and stomp on our Constitution.

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KLevinson's avatar
KLevinson
1d

I want Todd Blanche impeached pronto, for abuse of power.

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