Donald Trump arrives for a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on October 31, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

They haven’t finished counting the votes from last night’s massacre. But the Democratic leadership is already shying away from real accountability.

Sure, the Democrats should work with whatever sane Republicans remain in Congress to end Trump’s tariffs, get us out of the war in Iran, and do whatever else is within Congress’s power to stop this administration’s assault on the economy.

But while those policies might help curb inflation, they aren’t going to make things more affordable. You can slow the rate at which prices go up, but there’s little Congress can do to bring them down. Promising otherwise is only setting yourself up for failure.

What Congress can do without Trump’s approval is oversight. He can’t veto oversight. And right now, it’s about all we have left. The Supreme Court has effectively told Trump and all future presidents that they can’t be prosecuted for the crimes they commit in office. The court has also made clear that the pardon power is absolute. That means the entire executive branch can act with near impunity. Proponents of the unitary executive — as the court’s conservatives are — believe the only real check on presidential power is Congress and its power to impeach. So why would you preemptively surrender the only tool you have, just hours after you’ve won?

You can do what’s necessary to protect democracy while also passing budgetary, regulatory, health care, and other day-to-day legislation. You can do both. You’re obligated to do both.

But the voters made very clear last night that they want accountability. After “affordability,” corruption was their top concern. In past elections, it wasn’t enough of a concern to make the list of concerns.

Jon Ossoff practically ran on retribution. He won by 18 points, in a purple state Trump won two years ago, in a race that was supposed to be a tossup. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has also been vocal about accountability. Last night he nearly doubled his 2022 margin of victory. Navy Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore was one of many qualified people Pete Hegseth fired for “DEI” reasons. Last night she won Nancy Mace’s old seat in South Carolina. In 2024 Mace won by 17 points.

For the last two years, this administration has waged a relentless assault on democracy, morality, norms, the rule of law, and basic decency. The people most hurt by that assault — Black people, Latino people, young people, other marginalized people — are the factions who fueled last night’s results.

The masked secret police, abductions, murders, and violence against peaceful protesters, weaponization of the DOJ, selling of pardons, terrorizing immigrants, occupations of entire cities, open air bribes, assaults on the free press, weaponization of intelligence, brazen constitutional violations, transparent lying to the courts, white supremacist messaging, white supremacist policy, graft, corrupt diplomacy, and too many other offenses to name — these are unacceptable trespasses on our values. They aren’t mere policy differences between the two major parties.

If we don’t make it clear that this administration’s violence, racism, corruption, and crime are aberrant and intolerable, we’ll instead make clear that they’re neither. And we’ll make it easier for the next Trump, the next time around.

I think a lot about the fact that most people in their mid-twenties probably don’t remember a time when our current chaos wasn’t the norm. We can’t let it be the norm. We can’t let a normal politics fade from public memory. This administration’s behavior has been exceptionally corrupt, embarrassing, undemocratic, and shameful. We’ll only purge it from our politics by treating it as exceptionally corrupt, embarrassing, undemocratic, and shameful.

We do that with hearings. We do it with subpoenas and investigations. And yes, we do it with impeachments — plural. Trump, of course. But also Hegseth. Vought. Kennedy, Jr. Patel. Blanche. Homan. Bove. Pulte. (Stephen Miller can’t be impeached, but you can sure as hell investigate him.)

Maybe with enough evidence and public anger you eventually get the four or five Republican senators you need to remove some of these chuds from office. But let’s say you don’t. So what?

Make those senators vote anyway. Make them vote for the extrajudicial executions of fishermen, the purging of military expertise and institutionalism, and putting U.S. troops in unnecessary peril. Make them vote for the resurrection of measles, and against the medical research that could cure Alzheimer’s and pancreatic cancer. Make them defend the theft of our personal data, and the preventable deaths of hundreds of thousands of poor people around the world from starvation and treatable disease. Make them vote to save the job of the incompetent, jet-setting, frat-boy FBI director who diverted law enforcement resources from terrorism, organized crime, and sex trafficking to terrorizing immigrants and settling political vendettas. Make them vote to save the job of the Attorney General who’s covering up the sexual abuse of children.

If the Republicans who remain in Congress insist on perpetuating MAGA’s wretchedness and cruelty, make them do it on the record, over and over. Make them demonstrate their villainy for history.

This administration has demonstrated nothing but contempt for the core values of our democracy. But the term “values” implies a cost. If we aren’t prepared to impose a cost when our values are violated, they aren’t really our values.