The Watch

The Watch

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Charlie Quimby's avatar
Charlie Quimby
Oct 12

I just redirected my Trump senior citizens payola to a paid subscription. Perfect timing.

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Jordan
Oct 12Edited

Amaaaaazing work and happy 4 year anniversary! So grateful that each day, with each piece you publish, with each word you write, a little more truth is told in the world and a little more justice lights up our communities.

Gosh knows that is precisely what happened for us and our family after you ran your deep dive on my case. . . .we saw that light everywhere. With that story came a few more pieces of the puzzle miraculously and meticulously put together. The public had perhaps their first chance to understand my innocence. During a time of our lives when it seems like unspeakably horrendous crimes occur almost every day, when fires of hopelessness are burning uncontrollably all over the planet, the public was thankfully able to learn about one less harm, one less crime, one less victim and one more person who had been innocent, all along.

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