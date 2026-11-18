Scott Colom, in a sweatshirt with a quote from voting rights activist Bob Moses. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The most moving reaction to Scott Colom’s historic win in Mississippi came from the relatives of Andrew Goodman and James Chaney, the voting rights activists who, along with Michael Schwerner, were murdered by Klansmen in Neshoba County in the summer of 1964.

Angela Lewis, Chaney’s daughter, told Democracy Now!, “I just believe that people were not voting for a particular color, a particular party. I believe that people were voting for help.” Goodman’s brother, David, added, “We’re using the word ‘tsunami’ now. This is not a tsunami. A tsunami is a destruction for all. This is a spiritual change of heart, and it wasn’t easy and a long time coming.”

Colom will be Mississippi’s first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, and the first ever to be elected. (Prior to the 17th Amendment, senators were appointed by state legislatures.) The last Black person to represent the state in the Senate was born into slavery.

Colom won Forrest County, home to Hattiesburg and the University of Southern Mississippi. That county is named for Nathan Bedford Forrest, the overrated Confederate general, KKK Grand Wizard, perpetrator of the Fort Pillow Massacre, and notorious slave trader. There are entities in the South — streets, parks, people — that are named for actual forests. But when you see that second “R,” it’s a pretty safe bet that the name is in tribute to the Klansman.

Colom also won Jefferson Davis and Humphreys counties, also named for Confederates. But he lost Alcorn, Benton, George, Lamar, Lee, Stone, and Walthall counties. All of those are named for Confederates, too.

Just six years ago, Forrest County voted against removing the Confederate monument in front of its courthouse. Forrest County was also the home of Michael West, the notorious forensics fraud who put a lot of innocent people in prison. In fact, West was once the elected coroner there.

Colom first ran for public office in 2015. He challenged and beat Forrest Allgood — yes, that’s with two “R”s — the longtime district attorney for the state’s 16th Judicial District. The district sits on the eastern border of Mississippi, and includes Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Oktibbeha counties. Lowndes is the most populous, and includes the city of Columbus. (It’s named for William Lowndes, who owned several plantations and was a fierce defender of slavery.) It’s also the most conservative.

I first learned of Allgood more than 20 years ago, while researching and reporting on discredited medical examiner Steven Hayne. Like most Mississippi prosecutors, Allgood relied on Hayne to perform all the autopsies in his cases, largely because Hayne told prosecutors what they wanted to hear. Hayne and West worked together in a death investigation system that had been honed for generations to serve the people in power.

This system was the subject of The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist, the book I co-wrote with the Mississippi Innocence Project’s Tucker Carrington. Allgood is responsible for four of the state’s six death row exonerations, and put at least two other innocent people in prison for murder.

He was also a far-right evangelical Republican — “too conservative for the John Birch Society,” as a friend of his once put it. In our book research, we found an old interview with Allgood in his high school newspaper, in which the young prosecutor-to-be complained that conservatives were a persecuted minority who were targeted for their views. This was in 1972. In Mississippi. At a high school named for a Confederate war hero.

Colom ran against Allgood at a time when the veteran prosecutor had attracted national attention for the exonerations of Kennedy Brewer and Levon Brooks, as well as the wrongful conviction of Tyler Edmonds for a crime committed when Edmonds was just 13 years old. When I interviewed Colom a week before the election, he told me that these wrongful convictions motivated him to challenge Allgood.

Colom faced long odds. Until the 2015 race, Allgood continually won reelection by huge margins despite running in a district in which almost half the voting population was Black. Colom was also one of the first people in the country to challenge a sitting district attorney on an explicit platform of reform.

Scott Colom stared down the legacy of Mississippi’s past. His wins, both in 2015 and this month, are historic and consequential, clear signs of a district, and then a state, finally freeing itself from the glutinous webs long ago woven into its institutions.

But his Senate win was also followed by the president’s promotion of a white supremacist — and architect of an overtly racist, militaristic, and immoral immigration policy — to what is arguably the second most powerful position in government. It comes in the midst of an administration that advertises itself with unambiguous white supremacist imagery. It comes in the face of explicit attempts by one of the two major parties to gerrymander Black representation out of Congress. And it comes after — and was almost certainly motivated by the anger that followed — a Supreme Court ruling rolling back policies that gave Black people across the South at least some access to the levers of power.

The dirt

There are two swaths of rich farmland in Mississippi. The first is the Delta, the land on the western side of the state that runs alongside the Mississippi River. Its fecundity comes from the nutrients the river carries downstream and infuses into the floodplain.

The other is the Black Prairie Belt, a crescent-shaped sweep of land that drops down from northeastern Mississippi, then sharply arcs across south-central Alabama. Four of the six Mississippi counties in the belt are part of the 16th Judicial District.

The term “Black Prairie Belt” originally referred to the region’s dark, alkaline soil. The soil is the product of millions of years of sediment that built up during the Cretaceous Period, when this part of the country was under a shallow sea. The soil is exceptionally fertile. As in the Delta, the generative soil gave rise to farms, then plantations, and then slave labor, followed by sharecropper labor. Eventually, the Black Prairie Belt moniker came to describe the race of the people who predominantly inhabited the land as much as the tint of the soil beneath it.

The legacy of that 100-million-year-old sea sediment still largely defines our politics today. Here’s a series of Alabama maps from Starkey Comics (via Reddit) that really hammers the point home:

It’s the same story in Mississippi. Compare this soil map to the county map from this month’s Senate race.

When the Civil War ended, the white gentry in the former Confederate states faced two big issues. The first was that they were badly outnumbered by the Black people formerly held as slaves. Just prior to the war, Mississippi’s slave population outnumbered the white population 55-45. The gap widened to about 60-40 by 1900.

Those freed slaves would soon be able to vote, and that presented an imminent threat to white political power. During Reconstruction, when the federal government actively enforced the post-Civil War amendments, Black people in Mississippi began to demonstrate some political power. In 1870, the state legislature’s Black caucus picked Hiram Revels, a minister born free in North Carolina, to serve out the remaining year of the U.S. Senate term won by his Confederate predecessor. A few years later, the legislature picked Blanche Bruce, a Black man born into slavery in Virginia for the state’s other Senate seat. Bruce’s term ended in 1881, right about the time Reconstruction ended. And until last week, Mississippi hadn’t had a Black senator since.

The outnumbered white population would resort to violence and terror, which was followed by Jim Crow, leading Black people to move north in the Great Migration. White people started outnumbering Black people in the state in about 1940, though today Mississippi still has the largest proportional Black population in the country.

The second major problem white people in the South faced after the Civil War was the loss of the free labor that powered the economy. They’d replace it with a different form of slavery.

The 13th Amendment abolishes involuntary servitude, but it includes an exception — forced labor is still permitted as punishment for a crime. So immediately after the war, Mississippi passed the Black Codes. The laws barred Black people from holding most jobs that weren’t agriculture or hard labor and prohibited them from renting or leasing land. It was also illegal for Black people to be unemployed. Meanwhile, “vagrancy” laws prohibited Black people from congregating in public spaces.

The Black Codes made it difficult to exist as a Black person. That was the intent. Newly freed slaves were poor. As they were arrested and prosecuted, most couldn’t pay the resulting fines. So they were sentenced to indentured servitude, often working on the same plantations that had previously relied on slave labor.

The Black Codes also spawned the cottage industry of convict leasing, in which wealthy white men (many of them former slave traders) worked with jails and prisons to sell indentured Black prisoners to plantations, mines, railroads, and other industries. One of the most notorious convict lessors was Nathan Bedford Forrest, who made a fortune leasing Black prisoners to railroad companies to lay tracks between Mississippi and Memphis.

Convict leasing was particularly brutal and cruel. It provided a perpetual supply of laborers, who were worked hard, often literally to death. One investigation put the annual mortality rate in Mississippi at 17 percent. Convict leasing was also expensive. So smaller farms and plantations often turned to a different form of indentured servitude: sharecropping. Wealthy landowners let freed slaves and poor white people work parcels of land, typically under deals involving predatory loans, or that required them to give up unconscionably large portions of their harvests. The aim was to keep them just at subsistence, and thus perpetually dependent. The arrangements kept Black families in debt for generations.

The death

In the mid-1870s, the white political and landowning class in Mississippi hatched a plan to retake power through terror, voter suppression, and violence. By the time Reconstruction ended and the federal government pulled out of the former Confederate states in 1877, Mississippi was already effectively in the hands of the white minority.

The “Mississippi Plan” would become a blueprint for other former Confederate states. Broadly speaking, the more outnumbered white people were, the more white supremacists turned to violence to project their power. That violence was later buttressed by Jim Crow, which codified policies to preserve the racial hierarchy into Southern civil and legal institutions.

In our book, Carrington and I looked specifically at one of those institutions: the elected coroner and death investigation system. Southern states — and Mississippi in particular — weaponized this anachronism of English law to (a) paper over the lynchings and assassinations of civil rights leaders, and (b) deny justice and due process to Black people.

The elected coroner had the final say over all death investigations. But the position required no credentials or training. You needed only to be literate and to believe in God — and the former was negotiable. In many places, the coroner became a stepping stone into machine politics.

Throughout the Jim Crow era, coroners across the South seemed to have an especially difficult time investigating deaths well known to be lynchings. Some of these murders were advertised and celebrated in the local newspaper. Yet coroners often attributed the deaths to “natural causes” or suicide. Even when they correctly classified the deaths as homicides, they’d inevitably call them “death at the hands of persons unknown,” a phrase so ubiquitous to the era that it’s the title of a book about lynching. That designation would effectively end any further investigation.

One of the more notorious examples is the assassination of civil rights leader and businessman George Washington Lee in the Delta town of Belzoni, the seat of Humphreys County, which is named for the governor who introduced the Black Codes. In 1955, two assassins pulled up next to Lee’s car, pulled out a shotgun, and shot him in the head. Lee veered off the road and crashed into the side of a house. The coroner’s inquest determined that Lee died of injuries caused by the collision. They didn’t mention the shotgun wound to his head. An autopsy paid for by Lee’s family found bits of metal in Lee’s skull identical to buckshot. Local officials claimed this was actually just tooth fillings jarred loose by the crash.

George Washington Lee

Emmett Till was murdered that same year. Local officials attempted to bury him without conducting an autopsy. A last-minute intervention by Till’s mother prevented that. But the failure to conduct a proper autopsy would allow lawyers for Till’s killers — Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam — to claim in court that the boy’s body was too decomposed to identify. After they were acquitted — and thus protected by the prohibition on double jeopardy — Bryant and Milam were paid $4,000 for a magazine interview in which they confessed to the crime. Till would finally be exhumed, autopsied, and identified by DNA testing in 2005.

By the 1960s, coroners’ roles in covering up lynchings and assassinations in Mississippi were well-enough known that after the murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner in 1964, the victims’ families and federal investigators sent representatives to witness the autopsies. Though the hospital gave them permission to observe, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers barred them from entering. The state doctor who performed the autopsies would later claim that, despite the bullet wounds in the bodies, he couldn’t say for sure what caused the activists’ deaths.

After a coroner’s inquest, Schwerner’s widow received his official death certificate in the mail. Despite the bullet hole in his chest, the coroner had listed Schwerner’s cause of death as “unknown.”

Beyond the murders of civil rights activists, Mississippi law enforcement just didn’t put much value in Black life. So even when Black people were killed by other Black people, it was often brushed aside. A 1904 Jackson Clarion-Ledger crime report captured the prevailing attitude: “We had the usual number of [Negro] killings during the week just closed,” the paper reported. “Aside from the dozen or so reported in the press, several homicides occurred which the county correspondents did not deem sufficient to be chronicled in the dispatches.”

Coroners facilitated this neglect by classifying obvious homicides as accidents, suicides, or deaths from natural causes — or by not investigating them at all.

One illustrative example is the death of iconic Delta blues guitarist Robert Johnson. In August 1938, the 27-year-old Johnson played a barn dance in Greenwood, Mississippi. Johnson was known as something of a lothario, and a married woman he’d been seeing attended the dance with her husband. Johnson later began to feel ill. Within hours he was on the floor, writhing and howling from excruciating abdominal pain. He died a few days later.

Johnson’s bandmate and close friend, David “Honeyboy” Edwards, was with Johnson when he died. He maintained that someone had poisoned Johnson’s whiskey. By one account, the husband of the woman Johnson was seeing slipped strychnine into his drink. In others, Johnson’s lover poisoned his drink herself after learning that he’d been seeing another woman. Still others suggested he wasn’t murdered at all, but died of syphilis.

Johnson’s death is still hotly debated because it was never investigated. Though he was well-known among Black musicians, particularly in the Delta, he wouldn’t achieve his mythologized status outside that community until decades after his death. If you were a Greenwood law enforcement official working in August of 1938, Robert Johnson was just another insignificant Black man. So despite the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, there was no autopsy. Under the “cause of death” heading on the report, the Leflore County coroner wrote: “no doctor.”

Noxubee

The backdrop for the events that inspired Scott Colom to first run for office was Noxubee County, a rural, poor, sparsely populated collection of farms, tiny towns, and clapboard houses in the heart of the Black Prairie Belt.

Bald cypress trees in Bluff Lake at a wildlife refuge in Noxubee County

It was here that Levon Brooks was tried and convicted in 1992 for the rape and murder of a young girl named Courtney Smith. Brooks should never have been a suspect. He had no history of sexual violence or of violence against children. Law enforcement zeroed in on Brooks for three reasons. The first was his prior relationship with the girl’s mother. The second was a bizarre, highly suggestive interview with the child’s five-year-old sister, conducted by the host of a local children’s TV show. And the third was the forensics charlatan Michael West, who claimed to find bite marks on the girl’s body that could only have come from Brooks’s teeth.

Forrest Allgood was the prosecutor. The law-and-order, far-right evangelical had been elected district attorney three years earlier. Allgood was born, raised, and spent nearly all of his life in Lowndes County. His district included Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Oktibbeha counties — the bulk of Mississippi’s Black Prairie Belt.

Noxubee County has always been predominantly Black. At the end of the Civil War, Black people outnumbered white people by about 4-1. This made it prime territory for the violent terror campaigns to reassert white supremacy. A joint select committee of Congress later reported at least 15 murders in the county associated with the Mississippi Plan. White supremacists deployed “the whipping of men to compel them to change their mode of voting, the tearing of them away from their families at night, accompanied with insults and outrage, followed by their murder.”

Noxubee was isolated from population centers like Jackson and Memphis. It also lacked basic infrastructure, including phone lines. One of the few organizations that tried to keep contact with Black residents — and created a record of their experience — was the Southern Tenant Farmers’ Union. Union president J.R. Butler later testified that when Noxubee sharecroppers reached out, it was rarely to discuss union issues. It was to plead for help. The office was overwhelmed with letters, often scrawled on scraps of paper and on the backs of outdated calendars. They described raw violence “in the hope,” as one archivist observed, “that someone in the outside world would at least care.”

Butler quoted one complaint verbatim in a letter to the NAACP: “Listen, something happened down here in Brooksville with one of our young men. This young man was courting a girl and was attacked by a mob of three white men, one of them castrated him by cutting the whole sack off.”

By 1930, about 80 percent of Noxubee County’s farms were run by tenants, not farm owners. So despite its status as one of Mississippi’s top-producing counties for corn, oats, cattle, pigs, and cotton, the bulk of the county population remained destitute.

After the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, white leaders created the Mississippi Sovereignty Commission to fight federally-enforced integration. One of the commission’s main allies in Noxubee County was a prominent farm owner named Boswell Stevens. Stevens’s great-grandfather, a former Confederate soldier, had first bought about 25 acres of land and started a cotton farm. Two generations later, the farm was more than 1,500 acres. As the farm grew, so did the family’s name and stature.

Stevens was an enthusiastic supporter of the Sovereignty Commission. In a 1954 note to a Black spy for the group, Stevens credited the man with “driving many Negro agitators out of the State.” The man enthusiastically reported back that only two agitators remained active in the area. One of them was Medgar Evers. A 1959 Sovereignty Commission report from Noxubee County noted that, “White people were exceedingly hard on the Negroes.”

The commission meant this in a complimentary way — the abuse was “necessary to keep them under control.” According to Sovereignty Commission records, in 1960 the number of registered Black voters in the county was zero, there was no longer any known NAACP activity, and race relations in the area were “in very good condition.”

As with much of the rest of the country, the Civil Rights movement brought change to Noxubee County. The data are striking. In the 1964 presidential election — the last before Congress passed the Voting Rights Act — Republican Barry Goldwater carried Noxubee with 96 percent of the vote. This was not the product of Black voters holding some historical allegiance to the Republican Party. It was the product of Black people being effectively barred from voting. In 1968, the Democratic ticket’s share of the Noxubee County vote jumped from 3 percent to 38. It hasn’t fallen below 70 percent in the last six presidential elections.

Despite this history, the federal government has only prosecuted one person for suppressing voting rights in Noxubee County. In 2005, the Bush administration prosecuted Ike Brown — the Black head of the county’s Democratic Party — for suppressing the votes of white residents.

Meanwhile, the state’s congressional maps broke up the Black Prairie Belt. Today, Noxubee and most of Oktibbeha counties are in the 3rd district, which dilutes the Black population in part by roping in the wealthy white suburbs around Jackson.

The last Democrat to represent Noxubee County was Sonny Montgomery, a segregationist for most of his career who softened his position in the 1980s and 1990s. The seat switched to Republican hands when Montgomery retired in 1997, and has been reliably Republican ever since. It’s currently held by a MAGA Republican who joined an amicus brief for the lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Forrest Allgood built his career on a law and order message. By the time Levon Brooks went on trial in 1992, Allgood had already made a name for himself by winning a death sentence for Sabrina Butler, a Black teenager accused of murdering her infant son. She would later be exonerated and released. Her son’s real cause of death was likely related to kidney disease.

Brooks’s trial was a farce. The only evidence against him was West’s bogus bite mark analysis. If there was a single factor that may have spared him from getting the death penalty, it was likely the testimony of Sonia Smith, the victim’s mother, who never really believed Brooks was the killer, and testified for the defense during the sentencing phase. This infuriated Allgood. So the self-declared champion of crime victims then turned on Smith. “She was not the best mother to Courtney in life,” he told the jury. “And she remains so even in death.”

But Brooks’s trial wasn’t just about one bad prosecutor or one bad forensics analyst. It embodied how the legacy of Jim Crow shaped the systems of power in Mississippi.

Levon Brooks’s parents were sharecroppers. They had spent their lives working on the farm owned by Boswell Stevens, the prosperous great-grandson of a Confederate soldier who supported the work of the Sovereignty Commission. Brooks was born on that farm. As a kid, he sometimes played with Stevens’s grandchildren.

In our book, my co-author Tucker explained the incredible role this history played in the murder trial of an innocent man.

Today, “Bos” Stevens—Boswell Stevens’s grandson—is the postmaster in Brooksville, Mississippi. He sometimes gets lost recalling the old days. While he’s certainly cognizant of the ugly racial oppression that underlies his memories, he speaks fondly of his upbringing. With gray hair protruding from under his Mississippi State baseball cap, he recalls the big iron bell that rang in the morning to wake everyone up. The same bell rang again at noon to announce lunch. Bos would typically scarf down his meal as quickly as possible so he and the boys his age could play an inning or two of baseball before heading back to the fields. Many of Bos’s friends were children of the farm’s Black laborers. They lived in the tenant houses lining the roads that crisscrossed the fields. Most had their own garden plot. Few had electricity. Almost none had running water . . . Stevens is still moved by the nostalgia of those days. “It was what it must have been like a hundred years before,” he says. “I mean, it was terrible too. I know that. But there was something beautiful about it.” After his father took over management of the farm, Stevens recalls one afternoon in particular in which he had asked his dad how many people lived on the plantation. His father looked at him with a blank stare. That was a good question, his father said—and one to which he didn’t know the answer. So Bos and his father hopped in a truck, drove through the property and began counting. They counted behind the house toward the dairy barn and then the other direction, toward the other fields. By the time they finished, they had tallied about 150 black tenants. Had they stopped at one particular tenant house several hundred yards southeast of the main house, in a field alongside five or six other shacks of the same design, they could have peeked inside and made the acquaintance of Rich and Loretta Brooks, along with their new baby boy. Loretta had already given birth to several other children in that cabin, some at night by lantern light. All had been daughters. The new baby was their first son. They named him Levon. Some thirty-two years later, a Noxubee County jury would wrongly convict Levon Brooks of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl. Bos Stevens would be the jury’s foreman.

If you’re at all familiar with my work, you know what happened next. The man who raped and killed Courtney Smith went on to rape and murder another little girl in Noxubee County. Three years later, again with the help of Hayne and West, Forrest Allgood again prosecuted the wrong man. This time he convicted Kennedy Brewer. And this time, the jury came back with a death sentence.

Both men would later be exonerated and freed, but only after spending more than 15 years in prison. Brewer was nearly executed.

The triumph

Like Forrest Allgood, Scott Colom was born and raised in Lowndes County. He was just 10 years old when Allgood convicted Levon Brooks. As Allgood continued to rack up wrongful convictions over the next 15 years, Colom grew up. He played high school basketball, graduated college, and attended law school at the University of Wisconsin. He earned his law degree in 2009, about a year after Brooks and Brewer were finally freed.

It was learning about those cases, and others involving Allgood, that first got Colom interested in running for public office. So in 2015, 32-year-old Colom challenged the prosecutor, who by that time had been in office for 26 years — since Colom was 6. Colom won, and was then reelected two times.

Colom isn’t a prison or police abolitionist. He’s definitely a prosecutor. Before our interview, his staff sent me an email that boasted about his conviction rate.

That’s obviously smart politics in a conservative state. But this part of his appeal to voters is also rooted in Mississippi’s past, when Black people couldn’t get police or prosecutors to investigate even clear homicides.

And here, too, the past is ever present. The first time I went to Mississippi for a reporting trip, I went to Jefferson Davis County, which is majority Black. One sentiment I heard over and over again from Black residents was that the murders of Black people were rarely investigated, much less solved.

When I first started looking into Steven Hayne, I learned about a case in Sunflower County in which an elderly Black woman had been found dead in her home with a clear head wound. There was blood on the walls, and a neighbor saw a man running from the home wearing a bloody shirt. Hayne concluded that the woman died of a stroke.

As Black people began to obtain some political power in Mississippi, they inherited a system that had been designed to preserve white power and social standing. This is what people mean when they talk about structural or institutional racism — it isn’t that all of the players in these systems are racist. It’s that the systems themselves are, regardless of the intent of the people involved. (The sheriff who arrested Levon Brooks was Black, as were several of the jurors who convicted him.)

In 2013, I wrote about a horrific 1997 murder that traumatized the town of Belzoni. Because Hayne and West were the go-to experts, the local sheriff, who was Black, turned to them for the autopsy and forensic examination. West used his bitemark wizardry to implicate the wrong person. That man was held in jail for a year before DNA testing cleared him.

The murder remained unsolved for 15 years. The district attorney, who was white, clearly didn’t consider it a priority. It was Carrington and his staffer Will McIntosh — two Innocence Project attorneys — who finally solved the crime. The case file with the killer’s DNA profile was sitting in the attic of a courthouse. The profile matched a man who by then was already in prison — because he had gone on to beat another person to death with a hammer.

We can’t talk about what happened in Mississippi — and all over the South — in the midterms without talking about Louisiana v. Callais, the Supreme Court decision that essentially nullified Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Southern Republicans rushed to redraw Congressional districts represented by Black people.

It was only the latest assault on the VRA by the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts, a man who was a clerk for William Rehnquist. Early in his own career, Rehnquist argued that Brown v. Board of Education was wrongly decided and that Plessy v. Ferguson “was right and should be re-affirmed.” The Roberts court had previously nullified other key sections of the law in 2013, with Roberts suggesting at the time — as he has since he was a legal aide during the Reagan administration — that the systemic racism in states like Mississippi was a thing of the past, or at least no longer required federal intervention. And there was always Section 2. Thirteen years later, the court would destroy that, too.

Since Colom’s win, some on the right have argued that the results in Mississippi prove that institutional racism is “over.” The Wall Street Journal has run two opinion pieces making that argument in just the last week.

This is laughable. The state’s majority-Black capital has been so neglected that it’s struggled to provide potable water. Just this year, a Mississippi cop with a history of racism — including comments directed at other cops — shot into a car and killed a Black toddler. The town then fired its police chief after he was shown to have sent racist text messages. Three years ago, six officers in Rankin County (home to the white suburbs of Jackson lumped into the 3rd district) pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the “Goon Squad,” the name the officers gave themselves when racially profiling, torturing, framing, and sexually assaulting Black people. In Madison County, an investigation — launched after cops were shown to have sent racist text messages boasting about profiling Black people — found that police were, yes, illegally profiling Black people.

In Lexington, the police chief was fired after he was recorded using the n-word multiple times while also boasting about having killed 13 people in the line of duty — including one Black man he claimed to have shot 119 times. This didn’t happen in 1962. It happened in 2022. And that’s just the policing part of the criminal justice system.

Voter suppression isn’t “over” in Mississippi, either. The state has some of the most obstructive voting laws in the country. And though the legislature opted not to redraw the state’s congressional districts immediately after Callais, they’re expected to do so by 2028, which would eliminate the one district that has consistently elected a Black representative. The Mississippi Supreme Court has had 97 justices since 1870. Four have been Black.

The main reason it took so long to call Colom’s victory was the unusually high number of provisional ballots (they’re called “affidavit ballots” in Mississippi). Why were there so many? The Mississippi Secretary of State used data from the credit rating company Experian to purge thousands of voters from the rolls. It turns out that credit data isn’t a great indicator of voting eligibility, so the gambit ended up wrongly purging a lot of people. Those people had to cast provisional ballots.

Want to guess which demographic was most likely to be wrongly purged? Here’s a hint: As those ballots were cured and counted, Colom’s lead grew from negligible to insurmountable.

It takes added sweat, sacrifice, and a good deal of pain to overcome institutional racism. It takes massive organization and an army of dedicated volunteers. It takes little more than a computer and a “publish” button to point to the successful results of those efforts and claim that the sweat, burden, and sacrifice were never necessary.

Some have also claimed Colom won because he played down Mississippi’s history. In a New York Times interview, culture critic Catherine Liu bizarrely praised Democrats like Colom for eschewing “woke” and “identity politics.” The midterms showed an “incredible diversity of candidates that succeeded, but they succeeded because they were people of principle who happened to be people of color,” Liu said.

But Colom didn’t shy away from his identity or his state’s past. His closing campaign ad showed him walking through the home where Medgar Evers was assassinated. He talked often about Schwerner, Goodman, and Chaney, and frequently wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with a quote from voting rights activist Bob Moses.

Colom’s historic win isn’t proof that the web Mississippi’s past has spun into its institutions is suddenly gone. His win shows that after generations of toil, strife, and tragedy, a growing number of Mississippians are helping one another break free of it. And that in itself is a triumph.